CCOO supports FACUA , threatened by the Government to be declared illegal
The union warns that this is one of many that this Government has been carrying out in order to reduce, and even eliminate, social and trade union rights .
FACUA.org
España-07/08/2012
CCOO (Confederación Sindical de Comisiones Obreras) has issued a statement to express its support to FACUA-Consumers in Action in reaction to the threat formulated by the Spanish Government.
CCOO has sowed solidarity with FACUA, threatened with banning if it does not stop all its actions, claims, and campaigns against budget cuts in Health Care and Public Education, as well as remove any of their trails from its website.
To CCOO, «this fact is one of many that this Government has been carrying out in order to reduce, and even eliminate, social and trade union rights in this country».
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