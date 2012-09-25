Accumulating 48% increase in just eight years
Cinema has increased by 9% so far in 2012, according to a study made by FACUA
The average price of a ticket is 7.08 euros on weekdays and 7.24 on weekends. 3D Projections has an average cost of about 9.21 euros, 30% more expensive.
FACUA.org
España-25/09/2012
FACUA-Consumers in Action has analyzed the prices of 133 theaters in the fifty provincial capitals in Spain and two autonomous cities (see table).
A cinema ticket currently costs an average of 7.08 euros on weekdays. This figure increases on weekends, the busiest days of age, when the price reaches 7.24 euros, the 2.6% more.
An average ticket price on weekdays is about 8.6% in 2012 compared to 6.52 euros recorded late last year.
A rising applied by some of the rooms before September must be added the impact of the current unfair VAT increase this month (increased from 8 to 21%), which FACUA considered a real attack on the culture. Many cinemas could raise prices before the end of t
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