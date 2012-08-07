EQUO speaks in support of FACUA and considers inadmissible blackmail attempt by the Government
Equo's co-spokesman Reyes Montiel has called for explanations from Secretary General of Health Pilar Farjas.
FACUA.org
España-07/08/2012
In view of the Government‘s threat to declare FACUA-Consumers in Action illegal as a consumers association, Equo has issued a statement of support showed below.
Equo has criticised the content of the letter sent to FACUA by the Secretary General of Health Pilar Farjas who asks the organisation to remove certain campaigns from its website under threat of losing its status as a consumers and users association and of being excluded from the State Register.
To Equo’s federal co-spokesman Reyes Montiel, “this is an intolerable blackmail and an evident attempt of restri
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