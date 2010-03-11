Study in 60 countries
FACUA analyzes the price of movie theaters in 118 cities worldwide
It ranges from 1.99 euros in Managua to 14.33 euros in Tokyo.
FACUA.org
Internacional-11/03/2010
FACUA-Consumers in Action has made a comparative study, Movie theaters in the world, which examines the prices of movie theaters in 118 cities across sixty countries on five continents (see tables whith prices in local currency, euros and dolar).
The study was conducted on 459 movie theaters in eighty-three cities in Europe, twenty-one in America, two in Africa, eight in Asia and four in Oceania.
The analysis, carried out during the second half of 2009, shows the prices that the movie theaters apply weekdays, weekends and holidays, including films in 3D.
The movie theaters with the highest prices of all surveyed cities are locate
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