FACUA denounces Vodafone for misleading advertising of the tariff New Vitamin 60x1 for All

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Vodafone for misleading advertising of the tariff New Vitamin 60×1 for All. The offer has a time restriction and is only applied to 600 minutes per month. In the commercial locution on TV, Vodafone describes the Vitamin 60×1 «multicoloured» tariff as «the first tariff where you can speak for 1 hour and pay only for 1 minute». It is much more difficult to see its time restriction, from 6 pm to 8 am every day and the whole weekend , not mentioned by the voice-over and relegated to a text showed in screen for less than 4 seconds. FACUA warns that the worst part of the promotion is the time restriction of 600 minutes per month, this is, an average of 20 minutes per day, information that appears in a smal

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