FACUA joins the European consumer organisation Codaction

FACUA-Consumers in Action has joined Codaction-Consumers’ Democracy in Action. Codaction is an independent, non-governmental, non-profit organisation dedicated to European consumers, whose objective is to unite consumer rights organisations within the European Union in order to promote, defend, and represent the rights of consumers in the Member States. With this same purpose, FACUA has initiated the necessary contact to look into the possibility of launching transnational action in matters such as tourism, air travel, and energy supply. The possibility of promoting a collaborative network is also being evaluated to ensure mutual assistance between foreign associates through the member associations of Codaction. Besides FACUA, there are additional organ

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