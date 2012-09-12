Starring Gorka Otxoa, Emma and Tristan Ulloa Ozores

FACUA launches a campaign against unfair tariffs for using the mobile abroad

Complaint bills of hundreds or even thousands of euros to users who travelled outside the EU, not being informed by their companies on the conditions.

FACUA.org
España-12/09/2012

Gorka Otxoa (Lobos de Arga, Pagafantas), Emma Ozores (Aquí no hay quien viva, Farmacia de guardia) and Tristan Ulloa (Que se mueran los feos, Gran reserva) are promoting a new campaign with FACUA-Consumers in Action, to Fight against abusive fees for using

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