FACUA presents the conclusions of his fourth national survey about quality mobiles companies

FACUA-Consumers in Action has presented the conclusions of his 4th National Survey about quality mobiles companies. From the numerous abuses and fraud that occur in telecommunications, the most denounced sector by the FACUA consumers for over a decade, only the 3% of the users believe that the authorities do a good protection of their rights. In front of the 57% that considers that do not protect anything and the 40% that believe that they do little. Almost half of the users, the 46%, claim that their operator has been charged sometimes a service or pricing rules that didn t engaged. The survey shows that the quality of principals companies continued decreasing. The opinions of the users about different questions are more negative that the dumped in 2009.

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