FACUA reports AliExpress for breaching Spain's legislation on e-commerce

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the online seller AliExpress, part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, for breaching Spain’s e-commerce legislation. The platform has recently announced that they’re opening a storehouse in Spain, and because of this they offer the possibility of returning goods up to seven days after the purchase and a 1-year guarantee for mobile phones, both under the legal guarantees in Spain. The association says that article 102 of General Law for the Defence of Consumers and Users (Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of 16 November).states that «the user is entitled to cancel the contract within 14 days with no need to specify the reason why and without making any additional cost different than those considered in articles 107.2 and 108.2<

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