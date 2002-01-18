In 2001 FACUA-Consumers in Action received a total of 15,049 enquiries and complaints in its eight regional offices in Andalusia. For the first time, telecommunications is the most reported sector by Andalusian consumers, followed by home purchases. In 1991, complaints related to telecommunications only amounted 2.1%. Ten years later, complaints went from thirteenth to first place, with 11.7% of the 3,232 complaints processed by FACUA’s legal team. Such disproportionate increase, starting at the end of the 1990s with the liberalisation of telecommunications, cannot be explained simply by the rise of new operators and services of the sector. FACUA warns it is caused by lack of Government control over the irregularities committed by companies and the normative deregula

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