Nearly seven out of ten airlines analysed by FACUA showed irregularities in the sale of ticket

The vast majority of airlines operating in Spain are guilty of irregularities in the sale of tickets. Twenty-four of the thirty-seven airlines analysed by FACUA-Consumers in Action, nearly seven out of ten, advertise lower prices for tickets than what they eventually charge users. FACUA criticises the lack of a strong response from the Spanish Government and the autonomous regions faced with these irregularities that occur in the aviation sector, which are worth millions of Euros . The lack of robust sanctions constitutes a neglect that is not only stopping the level of irregularities from falling, but in fact allowing them to rise. As a result, over recent years numerous complaints lodged by FACUA against companies have been met with indifference from the autonomous r

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