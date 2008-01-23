Telecommunications, electronics and home purchases were the most reported sectors to FACUA in 2007

Last year FACUA-Consumers in Action received a total of 27,682 enquiries and complaints to its head offices and regional branches. The most reported sectors were telecommunications, electronics and white goods purchase and repair and home purchases. These is the information presented in the report made by FACUA for 2007 What do people report?, made public today in Seville. The enquiries and complaints were processed by the organisation’s head office, which consumers could contact by calling the number 688 954 954 and through the website FACUA.org, as well as by regional organisations and branches, present in sixteen provinces and eight autonomous communities. The abuses and frauds related to telecommunications, amounting to 23.1% placed first among the

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