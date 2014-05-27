The top 10 Spanish NGO with the most followers on Twitter
The Spanish divisions of Greenpeace, Doctors Without Borders and Fundación Internacional de Derechos Humanos lead the chart in 2014. FACUA moves up a level to the seventh position.
FACUA.org
España-27/05/2014
For the second consecutive year, FACUA-Consumers in Action has produced a chart with the ten Spanish non-governmental organisations (NGO) with the most followers on Twitter. Greenpeace Spain leads the chart again, with 474,000 followers (rounded up to the nearest thousand), as opposed to the 431,000 it had on June 2013. In the second position, Fundación Internacional de Derechos Humanos (International Foundation for Human Rights), with 380,000 followers (not included in last year’s chart). In the third position, Doctors Without Borders Spain (292,000 as opposed to last year’s 246,000) and Friends of the Earth Spain (266,000 as opposed to 234,000).
Friends from the Earth Spain (266,000 as opposed to 234,000) moves down to the fourth position and Global Humanitar
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