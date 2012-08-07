UGT considers the Government s threat to FACUA to be intolerable
UGT Labour Union requests more social dialogue and less taxation and prohibition to those who denounce public services' systematic budget cuts.
FACUA.org
España-07/08/2012
General Union of Workers (UGT) has issued a statement in which it shows its support to FACUA-Consumers in Action in what respects the «intolerable» government threats. The full statement is showed below.
UGT is in solidarity with FACUA regarding the official letter received from President of the National Consumer Institute, Pilar Farjas, who threatens it of being outlawed if it does not remove from its website all its actions, claims, and campaigns against budget cuts in Health, Education, and Public Justice.
The labour union believes that these threats formulated by the Ministry of Health, Social Services, and Equality are intolerable and constitute a clear attempt to silence and gag the networ
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