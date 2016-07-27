11 Afinsa executives condemned up to 12 years in prison for stamp fraud

Section 1 of the Criminal Division of the National High Court (Audiencia Nacional) have condemned eleven out of the thirteen ex-executives of the stamp company Afinsa to up to twelve years in prison. Six of them will have to compensate more than 190,000 people with 2.574 billion Euros for crimes of aggravated criminal fraud, fraudulent bankruptcy, continuously falsifying annual accounts, money laundering and crimes against public finances. The biggest penalties have been given to Afinsa’s ex-president, Juan Antonio Cano Cuevas, who will serve twelve years and ten months in prison. He will also have to, along with five others, compensate an amount of 2.574 billion Euros to 190,022 owners of the 269,570 contracts that the bankruptcy administration of Afinsa Bienes Tang

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