81% of companies surveyed by FACUA make 902 the only choice for customer care calls

FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces the fact that 92.9% of airline companies analyzed in their last study about customer care services employ phone numbers with special tariffs, namely, 901 or 902 numbers, to give commercial information service and customer care on the phone. Furthermore, the study highlights that the use of this type of phone numbers in the case of energy suppliers rises to 80% of companies and to 57.1% in fixed and mobile telecommunications companies. The analysis carried out by the organization in the last trimester of 2013 shows data extracted from the website of twenty-eight airlines that operate in Spain, the five main energy companies and fourteen fixed and mobile telecommunication companies. The association denounces the high frequency of th

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión