AC/DC fans have the right to ticket refunds after change in vocalist

FACUA-Consumers in Action reminds all those followers of the rock group AC/DC who have bought tickets for the concert in Seville for 10 May that they can demand a refund after the band declared a change in singer. Less than one month to go before their world tour Rock or Bust, AC/DC has announced that it will be Axl Rose, the singer from Guns N’ Roses who will take Brian Johnson‘s place, after he decided he could not carry on performing due to serious hearing problems that he has suffered for months now. Johnson will not take part therefore, amongst other concerts, in what the Australian band has programmed for the 10 May at the Olympic Stadium in Seville. This constitutes a substantial change in the conditions of the event which wer

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