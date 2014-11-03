According to FACUA's study, in October electricity costs have risen by 18.3 % compared to January

FACUA-Consumers in Action warns that the average electricity tariff has been increased 18.3% this October, compared to January, that is 12.38 Euros more per month. In terms of inter-annual rise, with the so-called Volunteer Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish), the average user pays 3.4% more than what they paid during the same month last year. Since August, rates are more expensive than when mediated by tender, after the Government eliminated this system last January. Rates, month by month In January, when the previous rates were still applied, the average user paid 67.62 Euros (16.0% less than in January 2013), 66.33 Euros in February and March (17.6% less than in the same months the previous year), 63.98 Euros in April

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