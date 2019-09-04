After FACUA's report, Consumo de Baleares opens sanction case against Trivago

After FACUA-Consumers in Action reported Trivago for misleading advertising, the Balearic Islands’ Governmental General Director of Consumer Protection has opened a case against the hotel comparison website. The company claims it «compares the prices of many websites» and affirms that it searches through «more than 1.8 milion hotels from more than 190 countries in more than 400 booking websites». However, its results prioritise the hotels that pay the most and often the prices do not align with those on the original websites, even though those using the website are lead to believe that they do. The Governmental Ministry of Health and Consumer Protection for the Balearic Islands, where Trivago has its social headquarters in Spain, has announced that the

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