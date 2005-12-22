After FACUA's report in 2003, Government stops Telefonica's rounding up of mobile calls

The Federation of Consumers in Action (FACUA) welcomes the Ministry of Finance announcement about the elimination of the rounding up applied by Telefónica (Movistar) when billing calls to mobile phones. On December 2003, FACUA filed a complaint against Telefónica and other landline and cable networks for charging the full first minute of a conversation even when the call lasted less. The complaint followed a previous one presented on November of the same year, which saw mobile phone companies accused of the same practices and being taken to court by FACUA on September 2005. The Federation warned then that billing for unused airtime breaches the Consumers and Users Protection Act dated in 1984. Metropolitan area calls In a bid to match «the ac

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión