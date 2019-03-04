Air Europa hands over 1,200 euros in compensation to three members of FACUA Madrid for their cancelled flight

FACUA Madrid claimed 1,200 euros from Air Europa for three of their members (400 euros each) after the company had initially refused to reimburse them for their cancelled flight. Guillermo F., Verónica N. and Nahir F. are three friends who each bought a package holiday for their joint trip to Tenerife in 2017 that included a hotel and round-trip flights. However, after having enjoyed their stay on the island, when they were ready to return home, their return flight started to suffer various consecutive delays until they were ultimately informed that their flight had to be cancelled due to supposed mechanical issues with the aircraft. The company offered them, as compensation, a return flight the day after and one night’s stay at a hotel f

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