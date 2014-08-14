Amena breaches the law when charging for paper bills, FACUA reports

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Amena, a trademark owned by Orange, because it is illegally charging 7.26 Euros (VAT included) for sending paper bills to users. The association has submitted its complaint to the Spanish Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) and to some Consumption Agencies in different autonomous communities. The operator indicates in the Help section on its website that «if you want to receive a paper bill you must ask for it using the customer service helpline 900 900 705. The sign up for the paper bill has a single cost of 7.26 Euros (VAT included), as a processing fee. This charge will be appear in your next bill as other charges». The paper bill must be free of charge, acc

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