Andalucia's Government opens disciplinary proceedings against Movistar Fusion's price increase, reported by FACUA

As a result of complaints lodged by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs of Andalucia’s regional Government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Telefónica de España for having increased Movistar Fusión rates. At the end of last year, the Directorate-General for Trade and Consumer Affairs of Madrid’s Government also opened a similar proceeding following FACUA’s complaints. Last May, the company applied a monthly price increase of 5 Euros to their almost four million customers, in spite of the fact that these tariffs had been launched in the market in 2012 under the advertising promise that they would «always» remain. In February 2016 they increased the tariffs again, 3 additional Euros per

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