FACUA.org/vitaldent
Are you a Vitaldent patient? Here are the answers to your questions
Join FACUA's platform for patients to find out more information on your rights, news from the case and any other incident taking place in practices.
FACUA.org
España-17/02/2016
If you are a Vitaldent patient, you may have a lot of questions following the detention of its directors, accused of offences against public finances, money-laundering, forgery and fraud. FACUA-Consumers in Action advises you to join its platform for patients to find out more information on your rights, news from the case and any other incident taking place in Vitaldent practices. You can do this through this web page: FACUA.org/vitaldent.
It’s business as usual at the practice where I receive treatment. Do I have to do anything?
Ensure that you have the contract which details the nature and price of your treatment, as well as proof of any money paid. If you do not have this, ask f
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido