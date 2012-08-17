Attac shows his support for FACUA at the request of the Ministry of Health
He complains that "the Government of Spain is really undemocratic, because the threat has become a standard procedure to silence any criticism".
FACUA.org
España-17/08/2012
Attac Spain has shown its solidarity and support to FACUA-Consumers in Action because of the threat to ban for criticizing Government cuts in education and public health, as well as the increase in VAT.
The organization has issued a statement, which is explained below.
The Spanish Government is really undemocratic, threatening of reprisals against those who disagree with the policies they consider fair and effective, the standard procedure to silence any criticism (remember the letter from the director of Injuve subordinate officials of the institution). The last and shameless episode of this behavior has been to sent a letter to the National Institute for Consumer Association of Con
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