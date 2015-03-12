Electricity companies win The Worst Company Practice and Endesa The Worst Ad
Bankia and Gilead, the producer of Sovaldi, will compete for the award of The Worst Company 2014
Consumers can vote now for the tiebreaker at FACUA.org/peorempresa2014, after eliminating Orange, Divatto and Repsol.
FACUA.org
España-12/03/2015
Bankia and Gilead will compete for The Worst Company of the Year award after a tie in the votes of the sixth edition of the awards organized by FACUA-Consumers in Action.
The bank symbol of the crisis and the the company which produces Sovaldi, a revolutionary brand new medicine to treat Hepatitis C, got the same percentage of votes, 32.2%. Orange placed third, with 19.8% of votes. The other nominees had been Divatto and Repsol.
The voting, which started on February 16, will continue for another week for the tiebreaker, until March 18. Consumers can vote at FACUA.org/peorempresa2014 (in Spanish).
It is the second time the awards experience a tie. It also happened in 2012 with Bankia
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