Bankia, chosen as Worst Company of the Year again

Consumers have chosen Bankia again as Worst Company of the Year. The nationalised bank has got 33% of the votes received for the five nominee companies in this year’s awards organised by FACUA-Consumers in Action since 2010. Bankia is one of the symbols of the Spanish economic crisis. Among its merits to deserve the price as Worst Company the second year in a row (it received the same award last year) stands the fact that the billions of Euros borrowed from the Spanish treasury didn’t stop the company from committing corporate abuse. And now that their stocks start to increase their value, the Government is selling it to the private sector. Endesa wins second position Endesa, with 22% of consumer votes, has won the second place among the nominees,

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