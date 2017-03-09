The most expensive ticket costs 150% more than the cheapest ticket
Barcelona and Madrid are once again the cities with the most expensive cinemas, according to FACUA's analysis
In Spain, going to the cinema on Saturday, Sundays and holidays cost average 7.24 Euros. Offers for regular goers are not widespread yet, still mostly for groups or specific sessions.
FACUA.org
España-09/03/2017
Barcelona, Madrid, Guadalajara, Oviedo and Vitoria are the five most expensive cities in Spain to go to the movies during the weekend, if their price is taken into account without applying any kind of offer or discount. It’s one of the conclusions of a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, where prices of 143 cinemas in the 50 province capitals and the two autonomous cities -Ceuta and Melilla- (see charts in Spanish). The most expensive cinema is in Barcelona (Cinesa Diagonal Mar), with a 10 Euros ticket at the weekend. The cheapest is in Santander (Los Angeles cinema), where it costs 4 Euros. The average price to go to the cinema over the weekend is 7.24 Euros, although with promo
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