Brussels fines manufacturers of cathode-ray tubes for 1,470 million for price-fixing

Today the European Commission issued a record fine for 1,470 million Euros to seven manufacturers of cathode ray tubes for televisions and screens (among the companies receiving the penalties are LG, Philips, Samsung, Panasonic and Toshiba) for their participation, over the last ten years, in two price-fixing agreements. «This is the highest fine ever imposed on cartels,» stressed Joaquin Almunia, the EU executive vice president in charge of the Competition Commission. Chunghwa, the Taiwanese company which would have been fined for 16 million Euros, escaped penalty for being the first to reveal to the Commission the existence of a cartel. The other fraudulent companies are Technicolor and MTPD, current subsidiaries of Panasonic. Almunia justifie

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