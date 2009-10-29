Calls for market withdrawal of 17 unsafe masks, wigs and costumes

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises that the Spanish Consumption authorities have made calls for market withdrawal of seventeen unsafe masks, wigs and costumes. These products have risk of asphyxia because of the cord placed in the neck zone, something that is prohibited in clothes for children. Another irregularity is that some of the products don’t fullfil the legal requirements as for inflammability, implying risk of burns. This way, eleven of the seventeen products withdrawalled may catch fire easily and six of them have cords that can cause strangulations. The products have been included in the alert system for non-food dangerous products after being detected by the Consumption authorities of Galicia (10 products), Castilla y León (3), Andalusia (2), Bal

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