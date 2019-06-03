Catalonia refuses to fine Volkswagen for emissions fraud and justifies their irregularities

The Catalan Agency of Consumer Affairs has notified FACUA-Consumers in Action on their decision to archive 1,081 reports on vehicles affected by the Volkswagen fraud under the argument that when they were sold the company were under no obligation to inform them about the extent of their Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, overlooking the fact that users were made to believe they were complying with European regulations that establish set limits on such emissions. The association considers it scandalous that the public body in charge of looking out for the interests of consumers in Catalonia recognises fraud but decides to put the interests of the company first. FACUA denounced the company on behalf of hundreds of its affected members before the Catalan consumer protection agency for

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