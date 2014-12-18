Consumers can now suggest their nominees for #theworstcompany2014

Spanish consumers can now suggest their nominees for The Worst Company 2014. This is the sixth edition of these awards hosted by FACUA-Consumers in Action to condemn the serious abuses produced in markets and promote more responsible practices between companies, users and the organisations that represent their interests. Last Thursday, December 18, FACUA opened the process to chose the nominees for The Worst Company 2014 (#lapeorempresa2014, in Spanish), the hashtag used on social networks to spread the process. The award wants to find the worst company that consumers consider that has developed the most irresponsible, abusive or fraudulent actions during the last twelve months, companies which want to get richer at the expense of breaching users’ rights. Thes

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