MOVISTAR IS OUSTED FROM TOP SPOT AFTER HOLDING THIS AWARD FOR THREE YEARS
Consumers choose Bankia as The Worst Company of the Year
The nationalised bank is also given the award for The Worst Advert. Evicting families is The Worst Corporate Practice.
FACUA.org
España-15/03/2013
With 48% of the votes, consumers have chosen Bankia as The Worst Company of the Year in the awards that FACUA-Consumers in Action has been organising since 2010 and which are awarded on the15th March to coincide with Word Consumer Rights Day.
The outrageous merger of hole-filled Savings Banks called Bankia owes the Spanish people 23 500 million Euros to fill the giant debt the business has left behind. It is the symbol that this crisis is a swindle and those who caused it have come off stronger at the expense of extensive cuts faced by citizens.
Through the web page FACUA.org/lapeorempresa , consumers have been voting since the 4th of March for five nominated companies: Bankia, Iberdrola, Movistar
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido