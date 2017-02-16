Criminal proceedings begin against those responsible for Zetta, the false Extremadura mobile phone reported by FACUA

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Zafra has initiated criminal proceedings against those responsible for Zetta Smartphone (Movishark Europa SLU), the company that sold mobile phones with the false claim that they were 100% Extremaduran production. In reality these were Xiaomi phones with slight surface modifications. FACUA-Consumers in Action transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office of Extremadura the documentation that was obtained by the fraud of the company in October of 2016, that was incorporated in the investigation initiated by the public ministry. In addition to the judicial process against those responsible for the company, Bojun Cui and Unai Nieto, the regional Consumer Protection authorities of Extremadura (General Secretariat of

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