'Dieselgate': FACUA's affiliates can pursue their fight against Volkswagen in German courts

FACUA-Consumers in Action affiliates affected by dieselgate will be able to continue their battle against Volkswagen in German courts. Those affected in the case brought before the Audiencia Nacional (National High Court, a special high level court where only national or specific felonies are judged) now have the option of filing individual lawsuits with the lawyers called in by the German consumer federation Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (VZBV) to bring a class action there, which was joined by hundreds of thousands of drivers. Around 40,000 drivers joined the online platform created by FACUA after the emissions scandal broke in September 2015. Following the opening of the criminal case against the German multinational in the Audiencia Nacion

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