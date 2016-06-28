Disciplinary proceedings to seven driving schools in Murcia for concerting prices, following a complaint by FACUA

Following FACUA-Consumers in Action’s complaint, the Regional Service of Defence of the Competition of Murcia has opened disciplinary proceedings to seven driving schools of this capital for having agreed on prices to be able to get a driving licence. The investigated driving schools are the following: Cosmos, Vial Marín, Montymar, Rubio Formation, San Lorenzo CFV, La Flota and Santiago El Mayor. In addition, the resolution also agrees to sanction the Regional Driving Schools Association of Murcia «as a representative of the sector and channel of participation and coordination among its partners«. Such disciplinary proceedings are opened after FACUA filed a complaint of the situation to the Regional Service of Defence of the Competition of Murcia. On it

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