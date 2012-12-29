Electricity bill experiences an annual increase of 8.3%, according to an analysis by FACUA

On the 1st of January, the electricity bill will have experienced an annual increase of 8.3% for the average user, representing 6.48 euros per monthly statement and 77.76 euros yearly. Therefore, the bill will have passed from 73.99 euros (59.6542328 plus indirect taxes) which were paid in January 2012 to 80.47 (63.2708088 plus indirect taxes) euros monthly, according to an analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action. FACUA criticises that far from ending the methodology for setting the rate, based on a offer where large electricity companies decide what they want the price of the kWh to be, the Government has plans to force millions of users to contract free market offers, still more expensive. The evolution of the bill in the last year In Januar

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