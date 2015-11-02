Electricity bill is 6.3% more expensive between January and October compared to the first ten months in 2014

The average user’s electricity bills, using the rates in force between January and October 2015 was 6.3% more expensive than during the first ten months in 2014, according to the most recent study from FACUA-Consumers in Action. The study demonstrates that the average bill has increased from 72.14 to 76.67 Euros per month (indirect taxes included): a price increase of 4.53 Euros which adds up to 54.36 Euros a year. As for the price per kWh of consumed energy, the average between 1 January and 31 September 2015 was 8.0% more expensive than during the first ten months of the last year. It increased from 14.43 cents/kWh (11.35 plus taxes) to 15.59 cents/kWh (12.23 plus taxes). FACUA criticises the slight drop applied by the Government in the regulated part of rates in A

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