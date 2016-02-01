Electricity bills have dropped 11.7% in January and are at their lowest level since April 2014

In January electricity bills dropped by 11.7% compared to the previous month, making it at its lowest level since April 2014, when it was lowered to 63.89 euros. This is according to a study from FACUA-Consumers in Action, who warns that this short-term drop does not compensate at all for the 16.2% rise that occurred during the whole parliamentary term, which represented 500 euros for the average consumer. Using last month’s rates, the average consumer’s bill decreased from 76.81 euros in December to 67.84 euros in January (taxes included). FACUA has carried out its study using the Voluntary Price for the Minor Consumer (PVPC according to its acronym in Spanish), applied to households whose meters still are not on hourly-rates. The profile of the average consumer uses

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