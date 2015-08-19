Electricity companies give a shorter deadline to pay electricity bills and penalise late payments

FACUA-Consumers in Action is sending out a warning that electricity companies have shortened the deadline to pay electricity bills and will penalise late payments. As per a Royal Decree dated December 2012, companies have informed users of the change in terms and conditions of their contracts, which will affect direct debit payments. «The Ministry of Industry is extremely concerned that there are many families who will not be able to pay their electricity bills. Not because of economic hardship, high tariffs or alarming statistics on energy poverty. The fact that energy companies are slow at taking payments is what is essentially worrying Soria» criticises Rubén Sánchez, FACUA spokesperson. «This is why they have shortened the deadlines for u

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