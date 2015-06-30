Electricity has registered an interannual increase of 4.2%, after increasing five points in June

The average user’s electricity bill has registered an interannual increase of 4.2%, after increasing five points in June, according to a study by FACUA-Consumers in Action. The average user’s bill (consuming 366 kWh/month and a power rating of 4.4 kW) has increased from 75.31 Euros per month in June 2014 to 78.51 Euros this June (indirect taxes included), an increase of 3.20 Euros. FACUA has compared the current kWh rates and the average kWh rate in June this year applicable for the Voluntary Price for Minor Consumers (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) with the corresponding rates in June 2014. A kWh of consumed energy has increased 5.7% in a year, whereas the kW of contracted power has not changed since February 2014 (when it increased by 17.9

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