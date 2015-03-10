Endesa campaign 'We believe in the energy of this country' gets the award for The Worst Ad of 2014

Endesa’s received the award for the Worst Ad of the Year 2014. The electricity company was competing with ads from Coca-Cola, Carefour, Desigual and Panrico, also nominated in the sixth edition of these prizes announced by FACUA-Consumers in Action. «We believe in the energy of this country». This is the slogan of the Endesa campaign, which has won the prize for the worst ad of 2014 with 30% of the consumers’ votes. FACUA reports that the slogan of the campaign of the company owned by the Italian energy company Enel sounds like a bad joke, given that last year the major electricity companies cut off the electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of families for failing to pay their bills while prices rose by 17.7% and they gained 7,125 million Euros. En

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