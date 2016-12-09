Facing the Volkswagen fraud, the Spanish Government behaved as a puppet of the multinational, FACUA denounces

FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces that the Government’s lack of action facing the diesel motor Volkswagen fraud has become a fraud itself to all the consumers. The association welcomes the European Commission (EC) decision of opening infringement proceedings against Spain and six other States for not fining the multinational company. Nevertheless, the association regrets that if the EC finally fines Spain it will be the citizens the ones forced to pay it, regardless that they are the victims of the companies’ practices. FACUA denounces that the actions of the Government facing the fraud made it look like the company’s puppet, instead of a serious authority. Instead of raising their voice against the dangerously serious irregularities the company was making and

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