FACUA advises to claim compensation for economic losses caused by the strike in Iberia

FACUA-Consumers in Action recommends users of Iberia affected by the strike to claim compensation for the economic damage they suffer, and not to settle for the refund of the ticket if they cancel the contract instead of changing the flight date. Ahead of the 15-day strike which Iberia workers have called to start from Monday, FACUA reminds that it should be the companies, not the users, who take the risk of a strike when contracting a service. With such avoidance of compensation, the companies often argue that the strike is an extraordinary and inevitable circumstance, but the association does not share this view. Otherwise, FACUA considers that it would create a huge situation of defencelessness for consumers, to the point of even having to take on these extra cos

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