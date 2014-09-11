FACUA alerts about Siemens tumble dryers manufactured on 2002 due to fire hazard

FACUA-Consumers in Action alerts about Siemens tumble dryers manufactured on 2002 due to fire hazard. The company BSH Electrodomésticos España SA is requesting all consumers with a dryer manufactured on 2002 to check if it is affected so that it can be repaired. The association warns that «a limited number of these white goods manufactured from January to May 2002 could overheat due to a faulty component of the electronic part of the control panel. In some exceptional cases it could cause a potential fire hazard«. FACUA points out that the company has already started repairing the faulty electronic components for free. In the meantime, they recommend using it only under supervision and not to use it by night. BSH Electrodomésticos estimat

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