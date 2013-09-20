FACUA alerts of Healthcare authorities attack on the critically ill in the form of a 10% copayment for hospital drugs

FACUA-Consumers in Action reports that in a new attack by the government, patients that are not hospitalised but suffer from severe chronic diseases will have to pay 10% for dispensing hospital medicines, whereas before these drugs were free of charge. According to FACUA, this new pharmaceutical copayment imposed by the government is another example of the Ministry of Health’s cruelty against the weakest, such as sufferers of hepatitis C, different types of cancer, multiple sclerosis, and arthritis amongst others as those who will be affected by this step. The cost of these drugs will be absorbed by subsidised medications by charging 10% of their total value, with a maximum total payment of 4.2 euros per pack; in the case of single doses the payment will be proportio

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