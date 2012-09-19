FACUA and the pilots union Sepla together for air safety

FACUA-Consumers in Action and the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) announced at a press conference an agreement to establish protocols for a common approach to protect, strengthen and ensure the safety of air passengers. Due to recent incidents occurred in Spanish airspace, this partnership responds to the need for synergies between the key stakeholders in aviation safety, such as pilots and users. «It is a milestone that professional and consumer associations join us for a common cause that is security«, said Javier Martínez de Velasco, president of Sepla. Meanwhile FACUA president, Paco Sánchez Legán, has stressed how important the aviation security is for passengers. «We understand from FACUA th

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