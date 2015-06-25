FACUA announces that it will take electricity suppliers to court due to the illegal tariffs of digital meters rental

FACUA-Consumers in Action has decided to take the main electricity suppliers to court due to the illegal tariffs they are applying for the rental of digital meters. The companies are applying a tariff that is only allowed to be charged if the digital meters are integrated in a remote reading system, something that does not happen in most of the new meters installed. FACUA will take the companies to court in the coming days as a consequence of the indifference of the Ministry of Industry regarding this massive fraud and the refusal of the regional consumer protection agencies and the Spanish Agency for Consumer Affairs, Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) to act, despite FACUA’s formal complaints. The irresponsible behaviour of th

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