FACUA appeals for the Volkswagen case not to be transferred to Germany

FACUA-Consumers in Action has appealed the decision of judge Ismael Moreno of Audiencia Nacional (Spanish High Court entitled to judge massive scale frauds) of transferring the Volkswagen’s emission fraud case to Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office, in Germany. The association believes that taking the case from Spain to Germany could limit the right to an effective judicial protection and compensation of the hundreds of thousands consumers affected, since it would be very difficult for them to act in a legal procedure in Germany. FACUA highlights that not all the 723,832 victims are involved in the current proceeding in Audiencia Nacional. The association warns that the court has not detailed the consequences that the transfer of the case might have for tho

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