The association is contemplating legal action
FACUA asks Brussels to address the illegal gas and electricity rates in Spain
The association reminds the Energy Board of the European Commission that a recent ruling of the European Court of Justice states that users should be informed before any rise in prices comes into force.
FACUA.org
España-04/11/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has addressed the Energy Board of the European Commission with an official request to initiate proceedings against the Government of Spain for infringement of the EU rules on fees.
FACUA has required the head of the Energy Unit in Brussels, Jan Panek, to analyze the content of the sentence delivered on the 23rd of October in the Fourth Section of the Court of Justice of the European Union. As the European ruling states, gas and electricity users, reci
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